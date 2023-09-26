Real Madrid's Arda Güler is facing another three weeks out of action, sources have told ESPN, after the club confirmed that the midfielder had suffered a thigh problem just as he was set to return from a previous injury.

Highly-rated Güler, 18, joined Madrid from Fenerbahce in a €20 million ($21.1m) deal in July after they beat competition from Barcelona for his signature.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Turkey international is yet to feature for the LaLiga giants after a knee injury which required surgery in August.

"After the tests carried out on our player Arda Güler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle," the club said in a statement on Tuesday. "His progress will be monitored."

Sources told ESPN that Güler was expected to be unavailable for three weeks and that the injury was a consequence of the player pushing to return to action as quickly as possible.

Tuesday's announcement came just hours after coach Carlo Ancelotti had said that Güler was finally ready to play.

"Güler has recovered well," Ancelotti said in a news conference. "He's lacking conditioning and minutes, that's normal, he has to get used to the team's play and his teammates.

"What he's shown in the short time he's with us is that he's a great talent, he has extraordinary talent."

Madrid have faced a series of injuries so far this season. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL tear in August, before defender Éder Militão picked up the same injury days later.

Forward Vinícius Júnior suffered a hamstring injury on August 28, and is back in the squad for Wednesday's LaLiga game with Las Palmas, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have also returned to fitness in recent weeks.