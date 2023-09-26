Was Eddie Nketiah lucky not to be sent off vs. Tottenham? (1:20)

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has joined the club's growing injury list and is doubtful for their next two matches, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday ahead of a League Cup tie against Brentford.

England forward Saka picked up a knock in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in which he scored and made his 86th consecutive Premier League appearance -- an Arsenal record.

Asked if Saka could miss Wednesday's League Cup third round trip to Brentford and league game at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, Arteta told reporters: "It's a possibility.

"He was limping after the game [against Spurs], which is never a good sign. He hasn't been able to participate in the [training] session."

Bukayo Saka limps off the pitch after being substituted during Arsenal's draw with Tottenham on Sunday. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arteta said midfielder Declan Rice had also not trained since being forced off at half-time in the north London derby with a back issue, adding: "He could not carry on in the game and hopefully it is nothing too big.

"We are confident. He was uncomfortable and that was never a good sign. Hopefully he will get better."

The Spaniard added that Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey were unavailable for selection.

"It is a long list ... It is the situation that we have at the moment and we need players back, that's for sure," Arteta said.

He added that his ability to rotate the squad for the clash with Brentford had been hampered by the injuries.

"To change 11 or 12 players tomorrow, it is not a possibility," Arteta said.

"There are a lot of players that need minutes. Some players have not had many minutes and they are going to have that exposure tomorrow."