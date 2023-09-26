Netherlands scored a late Nations League winner against England thanks to Renate Jansen's thunderous finish in a 2-1 victory in Utrecht on Tuesday night.

Alessia Russo's early effort for England had cancelled out Lieke Martens' opener before substitute Jansen provided the late heroics to give Netherlands the win.

Having lost late last time out to Belgium, the hosts did well to bounce back and looked to set the tempo from the get-go in Utrecht, passing the ball around England's slack midfield with ease.

The chances began to mount for the Netherlands with Lieke Martens, Victoria Pelova and Lineth Beerensteyn all taking turns to work England's off-balance back-three, and it was defensive miscommunication that undid the Lionesses, as the ball was stolen away in the box with Daniëlle van de Donk setting up Martens to lash the ball home.

Going behind did, however, spark England into action and the Lionesses enjoyed their best spell in the aftermath, with Lucy Bronze and then Lauren Hemp drawing a pair of strong saves from Daphne van Domselaar.

Renate Jansen of Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal against England in the Nations League. Getty Images

A switch to a more traditional back-four after the break gave England more stability, but still they couldn't find their way past Van Domselaar with Aston Villa's new No. 1 coming up big to deny Hemp just before the hour.

The chances for England were arriving with swift regularity, though, and after more than a warning, the visitors found the back of the net when Russo gathered Georgia Stanway's deflected effort and slipped it beyond a wrong-footed Van Domselaar.

An open and fiery affair after the equaliser -- the hosts needing the win more than England at this stage -- began to find their feet again but, still looking wasteful with their chances, found time working against them.

Dutch coach Andries Jonker replaced Beerensteyn with Jansen and she raced onto a lofted ball, spinning it from Alex Greenwood before thundering it into Mary Earps' top corner after coming on just six minutes earlier.

Forced to weather a late storm as England tried to find a second equaliser, the Dutch held on to claim their first win of the Nations League group stage following their loss to Belgium last Friday, while England fell to just a third defeat under Sarina Wiegman in her 41 matches as coach.