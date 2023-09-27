Steve Nicol criticises Chelsea's recruitment after another poor performance saw them lose 1-0 at home to Aston Villa. (1:55)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said he has been using the "crossbar challenge" to help winger Mykhailo Mudryk revive his fortunes at the club.

Mudryk has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January in a deal worth up to €100 million ($105m).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Ukraine international is yet to open his account for Chelsea after 22 Premier League appearances, including three Premier League starts this season.

However, the Argentine coach, who took over as Chelsea boss this summer, said he was working with Mudryk and some other Chelsea players after training on Tuesday and hoped the session would help with their form in front of goal.

"One example: today, with Mudryk, I like to play hitting the crossbar from outside the box," Pochettino told reporters.

"He said to me today: 'No I'm not going to play anymore with you because always you win.' I said, 'Yes, because I have the belief. The balance in between belief and quality I know very well because I am 51 years old and you are still young. You need to still know yourself.'

"Today was the first time that we draw. Now, you start to believe in yourself, you start to believe in your quality because, if not, it is not good balance in between belief and quality. It is difficult. That is important.

"That is one aspect that you work on the psychology of the player and can make the difference and provide the players the confidence afterwards to touch the ball and score rather than to go outside and go inside. It's a small example."