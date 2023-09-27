        <
          Carabao Cup draw: Man United to face Newcastle in 4th round

          Sep 27, 2023, 05:53 PM ET

          Holders Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in a rematch of last season's final.

          Newcastle pulled off the result of the third round when beating Manchester City 1-0 at St. James' Park on Wednesday to deny Pep Guardiola's side a chance to win the one trophy to elude them in last season's treble campaign.

          United reached the last 16 with a comfortable 3-0 over Crystal Palace on Tuesday as they look to defend the trophy they won with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley in February.

          There will be three more all-Premier League matchups, with Arsenal taking on West Ham in a London derby, Liverpool visiting Bournemouth and Everton hosting newly promoted Burnley.

          Following their win over Brighton, Chelsea have earned a home matchup against Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

          The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, League Two's Mansfield Town will host Port Vale of League One.

          The ties will take place in the week starting Oct. 30.

          Full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:

          Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale
          Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
          Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
          Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
          Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers
          West Ham United vs. Arsenal
          Everton vs. Burnley
          Exeter City vs. Middlesbrough