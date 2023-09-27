Alexander Isak taps in from two yards out to make it Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester City. (1:06)

Holders Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in a rematch of last season's final.

Newcastle pulled off the result of the third round when beating Manchester City 1-0 at St. James' Park on Wednesday to deny Pep Guardiola's side a chance to win the one trophy to elude them in last season's treble campaign.

United reached the last 16 with a comfortable 3-0 over Crystal Palace on Tuesday as they look to defend the trophy they won with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley in February.

There will be three more all-Premier League matchups, with Arsenal taking on West Ham in a London derby, Liverpool visiting Bournemouth and Everton hosting newly promoted Burnley.

Following their win over Brighton, Chelsea have earned a home matchup against Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, League Two's Mansfield Town will host Port Vale of League One.

The ties will take place in the week starting Oct. 30.

Full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Burnley

Exeter City vs. Middlesbrough