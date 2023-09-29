The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca eye Man United's Sancho and Martial, plus Arsenal's Jorginho and Havertz

Barcelona's financial situation has resulted in the club largely focusing on free agents, loans and talented players who are no longer in favour at their current club. Mundo Deportivo have indicated that this will continue to be the case and offered a list of players the Blaugrana are considering ahead of the summer transfer window.

The first player on their list is Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The winger has not played since August 26th amid well-documented issues with manager Erik ten Hag, which have resulted in the 23-year-old no longer taking part in first-team activities. Ten Hag doesn't appear to be willing to back down from his hard line approach, either.

Barcelona could have competition, however, as Roma are also reportedly interested in Sancho.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Depth charts for every Premier League team

Matthijs de Ligt is the next player being considered by Barcelona, as the 24-year-old centre-back has openly complained about his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich. He's been given just 82 minutes by manager Thomas Tuchel in the Bundesliga this term.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is also being looked at. The 31-year-old only joined in January but his contract is currently set to end in the summer of 2024.

Another Man United player that Barca are looking at is Anthony Martial, who has struggled to find meaningful minutes, even despite issues being faced in Ten Hag's squad. Martial, 27, has a contract that expires in the summer.

The Blaugrana are also among the plethora of clubs that will be working from January to negotiate with 21-year-old forward Nico Williams if Athletic Club don't agree a renewal on his current deal, which is set to end this summer.

The sixth and final player on the list is Arsenal's versatile forward and midfielder Kai Havertz, who only joined the Gunners this summer but has already been the topic of frustration.

Jadon Sancho has seen his status at Manchester United fall precipitously amid a public squabble with manager Erik ten Hag. Could Barcelona swoop in and get a deal out of it? Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United, Napoli, Juventus and clubs from the Bundesliga are all keeping an eye on Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, reports Calciomercato. Despite Udinese being in a concerning situation with just three points from six Serie A matches this term, owner Giampaolo Pozzo would be willing to negotiate in January if a suitable offer comes in for the 21-year-old.

- Juventus are looking at Shakhtar Donetsk's 21-year-old attacking midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov as they continue to search for somebody to fill the space left by Ángel Di María, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. They are aware of competition so will keep considering Domenico Berardi after they had negotiations with Sassuolo regarding the 29-year-old in August

- Manchester United and Chelsea scouts have recently tracked Flamengo attacking midfielder Lorran, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 17-year-old has made four first-team appearances but already has a release clause of €50m and recently signed with Jay-Z's agency, Roc Nation.

- Arsenal left-back Katie McCabe is close to signing a new contract with the North London club despite interest from the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, as reported by The Athletic. The 28-year-old's current deal was set to end next summer.

- Monza have completed a deal to bring in free agent Papu Gomez, who has been without a club since leaving Sevilla, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 35-year-old is expected to arrive on Friday morning with Monza having made the move following Gianluca Caprari's cruciate injury.