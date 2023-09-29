The "Futbol Americas" crew tries to decide who's had the biggest impact on American sports this year from an unexpected list. (2:12)

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi leads the list of the highest-selling MLS jerseys in 2023, the league announced on Friday.

The list was based on sales made on MLS' online store from Jan. 1 through Sept. 12, with the 36-year-old World Cup winner coming out on top despite only debuting for Miami in July.

Following the Argentine in the top five are St. Louis City SC's João Klauss, Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi and LAFC's Carlos Vela.

Messi's club teammates Sergio Busquets (No. 13) and Josef Martínez (No. 21) were also included in the list of MLS' top 25 jerseys sold.

Messi has enjoyed an incredible start to his career at Miami, scoring 11 goals and adding five assists in 12 appearances and helping his new club win the Leagues Cup title and reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

However, he has battled a nagging leg injury in recent weeks that caused him to miss Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final defeat to the Houston Dynamo.

He remains questionable for Saturday's matchup against New York City FC as Miami seeks a late push into the MLS Cup playoffs with only five games left in their regular season schedule.