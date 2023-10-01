United States men's national team captain Tyler Adams will be "out for some time" after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Saturday.

Adams, who joined Bournemouth from relegated Leeds United in the summer, missed six months before returning to make his first appearance for his new club as a substitute in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Stoke City.

But the 24-year-old was not included in Bournemouth's matchday squad for Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Arsenal in the Premier League, and Iraola later confirmed that Adams was set for another spell on the sidelines.

"I don't know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well," he told the Bournemouth Daily Echo. "He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

"It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it's the same area.

"I couldn't tell you if it's exactly the same point, but it's true that it's his hamstring that he is not feeling well."

Tyler Adams made just one substitute appearance for Bournemouth before suffering a fresh injury setback. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The injury will be a blow to the Premier League survival hopes of Bournemouth, which paid £20 million ($24.4m) to secure Adams' transfer from Leeds.

It will also be a setback for the USMNT, which has friendlies against Germany (Oct. 14) and Ghana (Oct. 17). The U.S. also faces a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal in November, with the winners qualifying for the 2024 Copa America as well as the Nations League Finals in March.

Adams has not played for the U.S. since its World Cup round of 16 loss to the Netherlands in December 2022.