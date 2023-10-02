There were plenty of upsets in the weekend's football action around Europe, with a veritable feast of stats being the outcome. Manchester City suffered a shock defeat to Wolves, but remained on top of the standings, with Tottenham climbing to second after their win over Liverpool. Arsenal won with relative ease, while Manchester United lost at home to Crystal Palace. Barcelona's narrow win over Sevilla kept them a point behind Laliga leaders Real Madrid, who won away to Girona.

Inter and AC Milan have a four point lead at the top of Serie A after relatively comfortable victories, while Atalanta and Juventus shared the spoils in a goalless draw. Bayern Munich lost their lead of Bundesliga after a draw against Leipzig, with Bayer Leverkusen leapfrogging them with a win. Over in France, PSG's poor start continued with a draw while AS Monaco went top after a 3-2 win over Marseille.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

6222

September 30 was quite the memorable day in Premier League history, as all of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City lost. The only other time the three teams lost on the same date in PL history was Sept. 17, 2006 - 6222 days ago.

19

Liverpool were on an 19-game unbeaten run before their loss to Spurs, with their 1-2 loss the club's first since April 1st of this year in all competitions.

9/9

You can see why Mikel Arteta keeps playing Bukayo Saka - the Englishman has 9 goal contributions in 9 appearances this season in all competitons.

695

Manchester United have not lost back-to-back home games in the Premier League since they lost to Liverpool Oct. 24, 2021 and then to Man City on November 6, 2021 - 695 days ago.

21

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 21 LaLiga meetings 18-3-0 (W-D-L) against Sevilla as the home team, the third longest home unbeaten streak against Sevilla in LaLiga history

3 OG

Sergio Ramos scored an own goal in 76th minute in Barcelona's favour. This was his third career own goal in LaLiga (his previous 2 own goals were with Real Madrid, but both were in Sevilla's favor).

1

Nacho earned the first red card of his career in Real Madrid's win, his first in 316 appearances for the club in all competitions.

0-2 to 3-2

It's the season of comebacks Atlético joined Athletic (Aug. 27) and Barcelona (Sept. 23) as the only team to win in LaLiga this season when trailing by multiple goals at any time. Last season only 1 team did this: Real Betis (Feb. 2023)

23 years

Real Sociedad's 3-0 win in the Basque derby against Athletic is their largest over their rivals since a 4-1 win in April 2000.

Only Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski have more goal contributions than Take Kubo in LALIGA this season ������ pic.twitter.com/TgN6uiC36J - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2023

51

When Angel Correa scores, Atletico never lose. The Argentinian has found the net in 51 LaLiga games for Atleti, with the club winning 43 of those and drawing 8.

3

Luis Suárez (no, not the Uruguayan one) scored 3 goals in first half vs Granada, becoming the third Colombian-born player with a hat trick in LaLiga history, joining Radamel Falcao (4 times) and Carlos Bacca (2)

61

Speaking of the El Tigre, Radamel Falcao scored his 61th career goal in LaLiga, 1 shy of the most goals scored by a Colombian-born player in LaLiga history.

2

Riccardo Orsolini is only the second player in Serie A to score a hat trick this season, after Lautaro Martínez.

1

Lautaro Martínez is the first player to score 4 goals as a substitute in a single game in Serie A over the last 30 seasons (i.e. the three-point era - since 1994-95).

11

Harry Kane made his eleventh goal contribution for Bayern Munich in their 2-2 draw against Leipzig, going level with Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart for the most goal contributions in Bundesliga this season

1

This was the first time in 20 occurrences where RB Leipzig failed to win a Bundesliga game when leading 2-0 at halftime.

8 vs 7

Monaco have picked up the most points from losing positions in Ligue 1 this season (8), while their opponents in their 3-2 win - Marseille - have dropped the most (7).

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

Lionel Messi has been ruled out for the third game in a row. He's only played 37 minutes in this last 23 days �� pic.twitter.com/LwBbEpFl9O - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2023

No Messi, no party. Inter Miami were without Lionel Messi for the third game, with the club struggling in his absence. Meanwhile Ronaldo was finding the net for Al Nassr.

30 in 34, 13/22

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 30th goal for Al Nassr in just 34 games. Only his time at Real Madrid was faster, where he took 33 games to reach the mark, while taking 48 games for Juventus and 147 games for Manchester United. Ronaldo's 30th club goal of the 2023 calendar year also gives him at least 30 club goals in 13 of his 22 seasons. He's also hit double figures in 18 of 22 seasons.

