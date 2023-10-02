Nedum Onuoha analyses Man United's performances in their last few games, culminating with the 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. (1:51)

MANCHESTER, England -- Erik ten Hag has told forward Marcus Rashford to "work hard" and "focus" if he wants to start scoring again.

Rashford found the net 30 times in all competitions last season but has managed just one so far this term. The England international, who signed a new long-term contract over the summer, was substituted early during the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday while United were chasing an equaliser and replaced with midfielder Christian Eriksen.

"The facts are he is not scoring in this moment, but he had opportunities," Ten Hag told a news conference on Monday. "He had five or six against Brighton and if he works hard, if he invests every day, goes with the right focus and if the team around him supply and help him and support him with movement then it will come.

"Marcus Rashford is a player who is capable of scoring goals in every game and when he comes in the right spot, he will score."

United face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday having won just four of their first nine games. Defeat to Palace was their fifth already this season and another to the Turkish champions, who could include Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi in their squad, would make it six from their first 10 games -- a record equal to their disastrous start in 1986.

"The team is moving forward but we have to make adjustments as well," Ten Hag said. "There were shortages in our game definitely but there were positive points, definitely. But at the end of the day, it's about the result and we didn't get the result [against Palace]. Of course, that is very disappointing."

Antony could feature against Galatasaray after resuming training following a spell away from the club amid allegations of abusive behaviour made against the Brazilian winger. It would be Antony's first appearance since playing in the defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 3.

"He cooperated fully [with the investigation]," Ten Hag said. "Antony will be in consideration but yesterday [Sunday] was his first day back in team training. There is final training [on Monday] and then we make the decision. He is under consideration."