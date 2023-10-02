Transfer Talk: Chelsea, PSG circling AC Milan keeper Maignan

AC Milan are looking to double the wages of Mike Maignan in an effort to ward off interest from the likes of Chelsea and PSG. Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan keen to extend Maignan's deal

AC Milan are looking to secure goalkeeper Mike Maignan to a new contract amid interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato.

Talks between the club and the 26-year-old's representatives are scheduled to take place later this month, with the Rossoneri planning to offer him a new five-year contract that would double the keeper's salary of €2.8 million per season.

Maignan is reported to be looking to sign a deal that would put him in line with top goalkeepers in Europe such as Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen and could request a figure closer to €7m per season.

His priority is said to be to stay with the Serie A club, but he remains on the radar of Chelsea and PSG, who could both consider moves if there are no signs of progress after the initial talks take place.

Maignan has secured back-to-back cleansheets in his last two games for Milan, and he also was named as the starter in both international clashes for France last month against Germany and the Republic of Ireland.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are hopeful of bringing forward the transfer of Vitor Roque, reports Mundo Deportivo. Barca have already reached an agreement with Athletico Paranaense to sign the 18-year-old, who is scheduled to arrive next summer, but the Blaugrana's sporting director Deco is reported to have travelled to Brazil to negotiate moving the deal forward to January.

- Talks are only at the early stages between Inter Miami CF and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric over a move to MLS, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is believed to be keen to sign the 38-year-old, though the LaLiga star's current focus is on looking to win back his place in Madrid's starting line-up. His contract is set to expire in June.

- Liverpool remain interested in West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, says Football Insider. The Hammers are reported to be looking to secure the 26-year-old to a new contract to ward off interest from clubs, with talks said to be already underway. He has been a key player for manager David Moyes' side this season, contributing to six goals in seven Premier League matches.

- Mexico international and Feyenoord forward Santiago Giménez is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt, writes Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga club are reported to be looking to sign two stars to strengthen their attack in the winter transfer window, but they are hopeful that they will be able to convince the Eredivisie side to lower their current valuation of €35m.

- Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on signing a new contract, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old was linked with multiple clubs across the summer, including as a potential option for Manchester United, but the latest indicates that he is now set to commit his future to Die Schwarzroten, who are in first place in the Bundesliga after the opening six matches.