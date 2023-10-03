Julien Laurens thinks Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in Tottenham vs. Liverpool is the biggest VAR mistake in the Premier League so far this season. (1:27)

The audio of the VAR discussion which led to a Luis Díaz goal being incorrectly ruled out for offside is set to be released once PGMOL has completed its internal review and shared the findings with Liverpool.

Díaz thought he had put Liverpool in front in the 34th minute of Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, only for the flag to go up for offside.

The VAR Darren England incorrectly thought the on-field decision was "goal," and while he quickly identified that Díaz was onside and told the referee "check complete" -- which mistakenly told the on-field team the offside flag was correct.

A statement issued by the referees' body after the game read: "PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool.

"The goal by Luiz Díaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error."

PGMOL has been keen to release the footage since the weekend, regardless of Liverpool's request on Monday that it should be shared. It's a question of when and not if it is made public.

The review, with all those involved and the stakeholders, is continuing and must be completed first. Any results will first be discussed with Liverpool, who are furious about the decision and the refereeing in the game.

Liverpool released a strongly worded statement on Sunday evening, stating that "sporting integrity" had been called into question. The club have also appealed Curtis Jones' red card in the game, which also came through a VAR intervention.

The next edition of "Match Officials Mic'd Up," the TV show featuring ref's chief Howard Webb and presented by former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, is due to be broadcast next week but PGMOL will look to release the audio of the most controversial VAR incident the Premier League has seen before then.