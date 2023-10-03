Transfer Talk: Man United target Silva, Todibo to fix defence

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United eye defensive reinforcement

Manchester United have identified two centre-backs in Benfica's António Silva and Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo as potential reinforcements in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their defence when the transfer window opens as their woes at the back continue, as manager Erik ten Hag watched his side suffer a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Silva, 19, has maintained impressive form for Benfica, having been a standout for the Portuguese side in the Champions League last season. He has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but a move isn't expected to be easy with As Aguias likely to demand a fee of €100 million to part ways with him.

Todibo, who previously played for Barcelona, is another option on United's radar, with the 23-year-old now an established defender in Ligue 1 having made 91 appearances across the last four seasons. He also earned his first cap for France last month in the friendly against Germany.

Meanwhile, the paper reports that the future of Harry Maguire continues be "up in the air," with the England international struggling to earn a place in Ten Hag's side. Maguire rejected a £30 million move to West Ham United in the summer.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Projecting how USMNT stars will do at new Euro clubs

As Man Utd's season goes from bad to worse, Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo have been identified as targets to fix Erik ten Hag's defence. Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images & Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is on the radar of Liverpool, reveals Calciomercato. The Reds are believed to be watching the 23-year-old after his impressive form this season, but they would need to compete with Arsenal who have also been linked with interest in his signature. Neto has contributed to five goals in seven Premier League games this season, with recent reports indicating that Wolves would not be willing to part ways with him in January.

- Talks have been scheduled by Arsenal as they look to reach an agreement over a new contract with defender Ben White, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are said to be keen on rewarding the 25-year-old for his impressive form, with optimism that he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium. White has been a key player for manager Mikel Arteta's side since joining from Brighton for a fee of £50m in 2021.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are interested in Brentford forward Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider, but Newcastle United aren't believed to be one of them. It is said that the Magpies believe that Toney doesn't fit the profile of the type of striker that manager Eddie Howe wants to acquire, though they remain on the lookout for potential reinforcements when the transfer window opens. Toney is set to be available for selection in January when his suspension for breaching betting rules is over, and has previously been linked with Arsenal.

- Juventus are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are reported to be looking for an alternative midfielder amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of Paul Pogba, and the latest indicates that they could launch an approach for the 28-year-old Denmark international, who was linked with an exit from Spurs in the summer.

- Eintracht Frankfurt are keeping close tabs on Nurnberg defender Nathaniel Brown, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 20-year-old has impressed this season in Germany's second division, with a number of sides in the Bundesliga reported to be watching his situation closely. His teammate, 17-year-old midfielder Can Uzun is also believed to be on Frankfurt's radar.

- Bayern Munich target Nestory Irankunda has told Seven News that his is "mentally exhausted" by the interest shown in him by Europe's elite. The 17-year-old Adelaide United winger, hailed by some as a generational talent, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants for over 18 months, but so far a deal has failed to materialize.