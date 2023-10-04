Julien Laurens thinks Luis Díaz's disallowed goal in Tottenham vs. Liverpool is the biggest VAR mistake in the Premier League so far this season. (1:27)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his side's Premier League game against Tottenham should be replayed after VAR incorrectly ruled out a Luis Díaz goal for offside.

Díaz thought he had put Liverpool in front in the 34th minute of their 2-1 defeat at Spurs on Saturday, only for the flag to go up for offside.

The VAR ref, Darren England, incorrectly thought the on-field decision was "goal." While he quickly identified that Díaz was onside, he told the referee "check complete" -- which mistakenly told the on-field team the offside flag was correct.

The audio was released in full on the Premier League website, along with a full account of what went wrong and a lengthy statement from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after a thorough review was completed.

Speaking in his news conference on Wednesday, Klopp said the right thing to do would be to replay the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"The audio did not change it at all, I was not interested in what things happened as I saw the outcome, we scored and it did not count," he said.

"It is really important that we deal with this in a proper way, as important football is, the ref, linesman, VAR did not do this on purpose. It was an obvious mistake; there were solutions.

"As manager of Liverpool, I think the outcome should be a replay. The argument against this is everyone will now demand this, but the situation is unprecedented. I do not think it will happen, though.

"I think a replay is the right thing to do, or the ref brings the two managers together at the time. The problem is Spurs then scored, but that is my view..."

He added: "As far as I can remember, something like that never happened, that's why I think a replay should be played.

"I'm not angry with any of them, not at all. We should not go for them. They made a mistake, and I'm sure they felt horrible that night."