Transfer Talk: Barca keen as Andrey Santos plans Prem exit

Barcelona are circling amid reports that Nottingham Forest's Andrey Santos, on loan from Chelsea, wants to leave the Premier League. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Barca eye Santos after rough Forest start

Barcelona are planning to make an approach for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, according to Sport.

The 19-year-old is spending the season on loan at Nottingham Forest but, having yet to make a league appearance for the club, it is said that he now wants to leave the Premier League.

The LaLiga champions are reported to have previously identified the Brazil international as a potential successor to Cules legend Sergio Busquets, with belief that he would thrive in the system of manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barca's sporting director Deco is said to have a strong relationship with Santos' agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, and that could play in the favour of the Blaugrana, who enquired about a loan move for him in July before eventually signing Oriol Romeu instead.

However, despite Barcelona not advancing on the deal during the last transfer window, they could now resurface as a potential fit for the former Vasco da Gama star, with no sign of regular minutes on the horizon under Forest head coach Steve Cooper.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané is contemplating leaving the Allianz Arena next summer, reports Bild. The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in June 2024 and it is believed that he intends on making a "fundamental" decision once he enters the final year of his deal. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are reported to be interested in the Germany international, who has scored six goals in eight games across all competitions this season.

- Internazionale are planning to handle the contract situations of multiple first team stars in the coming weeks, reveals Calciomercato. Lautaro Martínez, 26, is one of the first who they are looking to secure at the San Siro, but they are also keen to agree to new deals with Italy international Federico Dimarco and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. All three are reported to have been "circled" by the Nerazzurri hierarchy as key players to keep at the club.

- Plenty of Premier League clubs are expected to make a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe should the Gunners decide to part ways with him, according to Football Insider. There is currently uncertainty over the future of the 23-year-old whose only start has come in the League Cup this season, and West Ham United are expected to be one of the teams at the front of the queue ahead of a potential move in January. It is said that both Smith Rowe and Arsenal believe that it could be the right time for him to leave the Emirates Stadium with the competition for places expected to get harder.

- The race is heating up for Millwall midfielder Romain Esse, writes Teamtalk. Burnley are the latest side to emerge as suitors for the 18-year-old, who has been a standout performer for the Lions this season. Esse has appeared nine times across all competitions for the Championship side, and it is believed that there are a host of clubs in the Premier League interested in landing him.

- Juventus are keeping close tabs on Benfica midfielder João Neves, says Calciomercato. Juve's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is said to have been present in the stands during the 19-year-old's clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, and the Serie A club are now planning to make contact with his representatives to explore a potential move.