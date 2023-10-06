The return of PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano highlights Mexico's 26-man roster that will take part in U.S.-based friendlies later this month.

As they continue preparations to co-host the 2026 World Cup, Mexico will take on Ghana on Oct. 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Germany on Oct. 17 in Philadelphia.

The list of players selected by manager Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano on Thursday also includes other European-based stars including Dynamo Moscow's Luis Chávez, Porto's Jorge Sánchez, Genk's Gerardo Arteaga and César Montes of Almeria.

While Chavez, Sanchez, Arteaga and Montes last featured for Mexico in the summer's Gold Cup, Lozano has not taken the field for El Tri since March's Concacaf Nations League draw with Jamaica.

Elsewhere in October's squad are familiar faces in veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, in-form Feyenoord forward Santiago Giménez, West Ham midfielder Edson Álvarez and new Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez.

Mexico's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano has scored one goal in five games since returning to PSV Eindhoven. ANP via Getty Images

Club America's Ramón Juarez and Pumas' Julio González are among the new faces called in by Lozano that could now make their senior national team debuts.

Although Colombian-born winger Julián Quiñones wasn't included on the roster, Lozano has stated in recent weeks that the Club America player has committed to El Tri and is finalizing his paperwork for a switch.

Initially stepping in as interim during Mexico's Gold Cup-winning run, Lozano earned the job of head coach on a permanent basis in August.

October's call-up marks the second selection by Lozano after previously leading a Gold Cup roster that was selected by former coach Diego Cocca.

Mexico's 26-man roster:

Goalkeepers: Angel Malagon (Club America), Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Julio González (Pumas), José Antonio Rodríguez (Club Tijuana)

Defenders: Ramón Juarez (Club America), Kevin Álvarez (Club America), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Almeria), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jorge Sánchez (Porto)

Midfielders: Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Edson Álvarez (West Ham), Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Jordi Cortizo (Monterrey), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Érick Sánchez (Pachuca)

Forwards: Henry Martín (Club America), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Cesar Huerta (Pumas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul