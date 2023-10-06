Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool have moved past the controversy over the incorrect VAR decision that saw Luis Díaz' goal chalked off against Tottenham last weekend.

PGMOL admitted after the match that Díaz's strike has been erroneously disallowed for offside in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Spurs, and Klopp said on Wednesday he believes the most ideal solution is for the match to be replayed.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

However, speaking at a news conference in the aftermath of their 2-0 Europa League win over Union SG, Klopp said he has moved past the incident.

"If I made the impression that I was still in [Saturday's] game, we are not," Klopp said. "We are over it. We are not children. That is it. From a focus point of view there was not a problem."

The Premier League released the audio of the conversation between the match officials involved in the controversy and stood down VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook from this weekend's fixtures.

Liverpool now turn their attention to Brighton, who they face at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon.