Transfer Talk: Juventus set 3-man list to replace Paul Pogba

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Three names emerge as Juve's preferred Pogba replacements

Juventus are exploring a number of options in the hopes of landing a replacement for midfielder Paul Pogba in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana is among the names being considered by the Bianconeri, with the France international beginning to establish himself in Ligue 1. He has earned 11 caps at senior level since making his debut last September, and it is thought that an offer in the region of €2 0million would be enough to land him.

The Serie A side are also keen on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. He is said to have been on the radar of Juventus in August, but a move didn't proceed with the Ligue 1 club demanding a figure of around €50 million to part ways with the 22-year-old.

Thuram's high asking price could see 22-year-old Kouadio Kone, as an alternative if the Nice are unwilling to lower their valuation from the summer. Kone joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2021 and has made almost 60 appearances.

Pogba, currently suspended provisionally, is facing a doping investigation after his back-up sample also tested positive for testosterone, following a previous failed doping test. Pogba joined Juventus little more than a year ago from Manchester United, and he faces a ban of up to four years if found guilty from the investigation.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba faces a playing ban of up to four years. Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea remain unchanged on their stance of looking to part ways with defender Trevoh Chalobah in January, reports Calciomercato. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to not see a way for him to start ahead of other players in his position in the senior squad, and they have informed the 24-year-old that they will be looking to offload him when the transfer market opens in January.

- Real Madrid are set to begin a search to sign a centre-back with Nacho Fernandez expected to leave the club next summer, reports Sport. Los Blancos are said to be looking for a player who can succeed him, with the initial search focused on finding a defender who is left-footed. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is also believed to be looking for wingers.

- Sporting Lisbon are becoming increasingly resigned to losing centre-back Gonçalo Inacio, writes Football Insider. Liverpool and Manchester United are reported to be the two clubs most interested in the 22-year-old, with the Red Devils already planning to make a move for his signature when the transfer window opens in January. Inacio has been a standout for Portugal at international level of late, scoring twice in the convincing 9-0 win over Luxembourg last month.

- Premier League clubs are set to keep close tabs on Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens despite him signing a new deal, reveals Teamtalk. The 19-year-old England youth international secured his future at BVB until 2028 earlier this week, but interest in his signature from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle is expected to.

- Brentford are interested in a January move for Southampton attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, according to the Evening Standard. The 20-year-old, who signed a new contract extension with the Saints on Friday, is reported to have been on the Bees' radar for some time, though they are also competing for his signature with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.