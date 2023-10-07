Roma coach José Mourinho said he fully expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day after his compatriot, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, led the way by joining Al Nassr, with a stream of players subsequently signing for Saudi Pro League teams.

Mourinho seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview MBC Egypt TV channel, owned by Saudi MBC Group.

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it," Mourinho, who is under pressure after a disappointing start to the season, said.

"No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]."

Mourinho, 60, said recently that he had rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in order to stay in Roma for a third season after leading the team to win the UEFA Conference League and reach the UEFA Europa League final.

José Mourinho was appointed as head coach of Roma in May 2021. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

But last July he also joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy, which works on talent discovery in Saudi Arabia.

"Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there," Mourinho said.

"Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing.

"Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting," he said.

Mourinho has led teams to domestic league titles in Spain, England, and Italy as well as to two Champions League titles.