Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka will not join up with England after missing Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday through injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a slight hamstring strain in the Gunners' midweek Champions League defeat to Lens and was unable to make the matchday squad as Arteta's side secured their first victory over City since January 2015.

England boss Gareth Southgate called up Saka on Thursday for this month's friendly against Australia and subsequent Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy -- both at Wembley -- and was expected to report to St George's Park on Monday.

However, Arteta said: "No, he cannot make it. He hasn't had a single training session so he will be out. He's not available to play football at the moment."

Bukayo Saka had played in 87 consecutive Premier League games before missing the contest with Manchester City on Sunday. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

William Saliba has also withdrawn from the France squad with a toe problem as Arteta focused on the psychological boost his team can enjoy from ending a run of 12 consecutive Premier League defeats against City.

"Certainly it sends a message to the team to keep believing in what they're doing because they're a fantastic group of players," said Arteta.

"The way they try and the chemistry that they have, you need it to be there. So I'm really proud. I was proud on Tuesday when we lost the game and I'm really proud today as well to be proud of the team."