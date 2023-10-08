UEFA has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel over the next two weeks with new dates to be confirmed later, the governing body said on Sunday.

Israel declared war on Sunday, following an attack by Hamas militants that killed hundreds.

The European qualifier between Israel on Switzerland on Oct. 10 is among the matches that have been postponed.

UEFA said it was waiting a few days to assess whether the European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and Israel can be played on the scheduled date of Oct. 15 or will need to be postponed.

UEFA added it "will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures."

Information from Reuters was used in this story.