Transfer Talk: Madrid and City circle amid Davies uncertainty

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Madrid and City watching Davies

Manchester City and Real Madrid are prepared to battle it out in the pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, reports Calciomercato.

Davies has emerged as one of the brightest talents in football, helping to contribute to five Bundesliga titles, alongside lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020, however, his future with the club looks uncertain.

The Canada international is under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2025 but has not committed to a new deal with the Bavarian outfit. As a result, Bayern could be forced into parting ways with Davies to ensure they receive a fee for the defender, as opposed to losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

Should the 22-year-old wish to leave Bayern, it is reported that Manchester City and Real Madrid will be waiting in the wings. City are reportedly keen to bolster their left-back options, with the Premier League champions currently using Josko Gvardiol in the position, though the Croatia international is not a natural full-back.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also eager to add to their options at left-back, with Ferland Mendy's future with Los Blancos unclear. The Spanish giants have also recently been linked with Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, indicating that it is a position high on the priority list for the LaLiga outfit.

Man City and Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies starred in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are keen on striking a deal for Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inacio, but the Red Devils will face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United, per Football Insider. The report suggests that Sporting are resigned to parting ways with the 22-year-old, with a £52 million release clause present, however, this figure could prove to be a stumbling block for Man United. It is reported that the Premier League giants would have to facilitate departures before looking to add to their squad, which proved a difficult task for Erik ten Hag in the last transfer window.

- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will not depart the club despite interest from Barcelona, reports Sport. It was reported throughout the summer that the Catalan giants held an interest in the Argentina international, who looked set to depart north London. However, the report indicates that under Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, Lo Celso looks set to remain at the club, which could end Barcelona's interest in the 27-year-old.

- Chelsea are open to talks with midfielder Conor Gallagher regarding a new contract following interest from a number of Premier League rivals, according to Football Insider. It is reported that Gallagher has done enough to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino, which could see his contract extended at Stamford Bridge, where he currently has less than two years remaining on his current deal. Both West Ham United and Tottenham were reported to have shown interest in the 23-year-old in the summer.

- Real Madrid are hoping to secure the long-term future of winger Vinícius Júnior, hoping to agree upon a new contract with the 23-year-old, per Calciomercato. The Brazil international's current contract with the LaLiga giants will expire in 2024, which has left the club desperate to secure a new deal with the winger. The report indicates that the Spanish club hope to extend his deal to 2028.

- Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will attempt to lure Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi to the Saudi Pro League on a loan deal, suggests Rudy Galetti. Following Inter Miami's failure to reach the MLS playoffs, Messi will not play for the club between Oct. 21 until late February 2024, leaving the door open for a possible loan deal to be struck for the Argentina international.