Another weekend of European football is in the books, where big teams and names provided goals, drama and interesting numbers.

Premier League saw last year's runners up Arsenal registering a statement win as they beat defending champions Manchester City. Tottenham continued their winning streak while Liverpool and Brighton played out a 2-2 draw. Manchester United pulled out a remarkable comeback win thanks to Scott McTominay's injury time goals against Brentford.

Jude Bellingham was once again on the scoresheet when he netted twice for Real Madrid in a 4-0 win over Osasuna. Meanwhile, Barcelona's match against Granada ended 2-2.

In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen maintained their top spot with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are placed third and fourth respectively after securing wins.

Serie A toppers AC Milan maintained their winning run and Monaco occupy the top spot in Ligue 1 with Nice and PSG behind them.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

4

Manchester City had registered just four shots against Arsenal, the club's fewest in a Premier League game under Pep Guardiola.

14

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 14 goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Brighton, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. Only against Manchester United (14) has he been involved in as many in the competition.

1

It was the first time in their Premier League history that Manchester United trailed going into the 90th minute of a match but then went on to win.

2

Scott McTominay became the first Manchester United player to ever score two stoppage-time goals in the same Premier League match.

Scott McTominay Alex Livesey/Getty Images

1-2

Arsenal and Tottenham are first and second in the table at least eight games into a top-flight campaign for the first time since October 19, 1984 (10 games).

0.00

This season's Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland had recorded 0.00 xG against Arsenal.

167

After Micky van de Ven's opening goal, Tottenham have had 167 different players score for them in the Premier League (excluding own goals), more than any other side in the competition's history (Newcastle and West Ham 166).

10

Bellingham has scored as many goals in 10 games with Real Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo - 10.

Also, Bellingham's 10 goals in all competitions this season is the third most among players from Europe's top 5 leagues, trailing Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez.

1

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score in a Laliga match in the history of the competition at 16 years and 87 days.

31

Real Madrid's Vinicius has 31 goal contributions in 2023 in all competitions, which is the most by any player for a Spanish club.

Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

13

Massimiliano Allegri has won 13 games against Torino as Juventus head coach in all competitions. He equalled Giovanni Trapattoni for most wins as head coach in the derbies against Torino.

3

Lautaro Martinez became the third player in the history of Inter Milan to reach the double figure of goals in the first eight games played of the Serie A season, after Giuseppe Meazza (11 in 1935/36) and Antonio Valentin Angelillo (16 in 1958/59).

1

AC Milan's Mike Maignan (90+8 min) and Genoa's Josep Martínez (90+13) received red cards during their match. No game in Europe's Top 5 leagues has seen both goalkeepers receive red cards since the 2010-11 season.

322

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrated his 322nd victory from 448 Bundesliga games, equalling the Bundesliga record of Manuel Neuer for the most wins in the competition's history.

10 Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten after 10 competitive games in 2023-24 - the last time they managed such a run at the start of the season was in 1995-96, when they lost in their 15th competitive game under manager Erich Ribbeck (0-1 at FC Bayern).

13

Stuttgart's Guirassy scored his 13th goal of the season against Wolfsburg, setting a new Bundesliga record. No player had scored that many goals in seven matchdays of a season.

PSG players celebrate after scoring a goal against Rennes in Ligue 1. Getty Images

5

PSG's Achraf Hakimi has been involved in 5 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the joint highest tally for a defender in top 5 European leagues.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been eliminated from the MLS playoffs. Messi, after recovering from injury, came on as a substitute in the match against Cincinnati but couldn't avoid the 1-0.

1 out 6

Inter Miami won just one of the six matches that Messi missed.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)