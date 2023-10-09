Sevilla have sacked coach Jose Luis Mendilibar after winning just two of their opening eight LaLiga games this season.

Saturday's 2-2 league draw at Rayo Vallecano left Sevilla in 14th position in the standings with eight points taken of a possible 24.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Mendilibar, 62, took the helm of Sevilla in March and guided the club to defend their LaLiga status and win the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time.

"The club wants to thank the services provided by the Basque coach, whose role will go down in the club's history by winning the seventh Europa League," the club said in a statement.

Sevilla will host LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on Oct. 21 before welcoming Arsenal to the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in the Champions League three days later.

Under Mendilibar, the team drew their opening two Champions League games, against Lens and PSV Eindhoven. They sit third in the standings, two points adrift of group leaders Lens and one point adrift of Arsenal.