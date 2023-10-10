Former Brazil coach Tite took over at Flamengo on Monday, signing a contract that will run until the end of 2024.

The Rio de Janeiro club said on their social media channels that Tite's staff would include the assistant coaches who worked under him during the six years he was in charge of Brazil.

The 62-year-old Tite, who has been out of work since Brazil's World Cup quarterfinal elimination by Croatia in December, will take control of his first match for Flamengo when they play Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game on Oct. 19.

Flamengo fired coach Jorge Sampaoli on Sept. 28 after the Argentine failed to win a trophy for the club. He took over in April from Portuguese Vitor Pereira, who spent only three months in the job.

Flamengo were eliminated by Paraguay's Olimpia in the round of 16 at the Copa Libertadores, lost the Brazilian Cup final to Sao Paulo and are currently fifth in the Brazilian championship with 44 points from 26 matches, 11 behind leaders Botafogo.

Tite led Corinthians to a maiden Copa Libertadores title and a Club World Cup crown against Chelsea in 2012.