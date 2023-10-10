Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from the Spain squad for this week's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Scotland and Norway, it was announced on Tuesday.

Yamal, 16, reported for duty with Spain on Monday despite reservations from Barça, who had informed the Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] he was carrying a hip injury.

However, Spain wanted to carry out their own tests to confirm the extent of the problem and his possible availability for their upcoming matches.

"Yamal has left the Spanish national team camp after being evaluated by the RFEF's medical services," Spain confirmed in a statement.

"It was determined that he will not be able to participate in the qualifying games for Euro 2024, against Scotland in Seville on Thursday and against Norway in Oslo on Sunday."

Sources add that the injury is not expected to sideline Yamal for too long as Barça face a potential injury crisis ahead of the Clásico against Real Madrid on Oct. 28.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Koundé are all out of action and face a race against time to be fit to face Madrid.

Spain had hoped the international break would serve to tie down Yamal's international future, with the teenager still able to switch allegiances until he has played four matches for the country.

He is also eligible for Morocco and Equatorial Guinea through his parents, although sources have always indicated to ESPN that he is committed to Spain, where he was born.

Last month, he became the youngest player to ever play and score for Spain when he netted on his senior debut against Georgia at 16 years and 57 days old, winning his second cap against Cyprus a few days later.

At the weekend, he also became the youngest player to ever score in LaLiga when he turned home Barça's first goal in their 2-2 draw at Granada before going off injured.

Spain play Group A leaders Scotland, who beat them earlier this year, on Thursday and then travel to Norway for the second of two important games in their quest to qualify for next summer's Euros in Germany.