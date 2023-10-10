Sevilla have appointed Diego Alonso as their new head coach, the club announced on Tuesday.

The former Inter Miami CF manager has replaced José Luis Mendilibar, who was dismissed on Monday after the team's poor start to the season.

Alonso, 48, will take over the team for the remainder of the campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid player had been without a job since stepping down as coach of Uruguay in December after the country's failure to progress past the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

This will be Alonso's first coaching experience in Europe.

He has coached Peñarol and Bella Vista in his native Uruguay as well as Paraguayan sides Olimpia and Guarani.

His longest coaching spell was at Mexican side Pachuca, whom he led to the Mexican championship in 2016.

He also won the CONCACAF Champions League with both Pachuca and Monterrey.

Alonso joined Inter Miami ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2019 but results were mixed and he left by mutual consent in January 2021.

Later that year, he took over Uruguay's national team.

Alonso has inherited a Sevilla team that has won just two of its opening eight LaLiga games.

Saturday's 2-2 league draw at Rayo Vallecano left the club in 14th position in the standings with eight points from a possible 24.

Last season's Europa League winners, Sevilla, drew their opening two UEFA Champions League games and are third in their group.

Alonso has a challenging start as Sevilla host LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on Oct. 21 before taking on Arsenal at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the Champions League three days later.