          Tributes pour in for Eden Hazard after his retirement announcement

          Laurens: Hazard one of biggest talents ever seen in European football (0:53)

          Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. (0:53)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 10, 2023, 06:41 PM ET

          Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday after a 16-year playing career with Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

          The 32-year-old Hazard's retirement comes after four years of injury and fitness struggles at Real Madrid. Although Hazard won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League crown with Madrid, he'll be best remembered for his time at Chelsea in the Premier League, where he netted 106 goals in 332 matches played across all competitions.

          "You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in an Instagram post.

          "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world."

          Former teammates of Hazard shared messages on social media.

          Current players, including Chelsea's Reece James and Ben Chilwell, also reacted. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé wrote "The great Eden. Thank you." on his Instagram story.

          Pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts, while Manchester City and the World Cup chimed in.