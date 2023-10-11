Manchester United are ready to trigger contract extensions for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelöf, sources have told ESPN, but club bosses are taking their time before deciding what to do about Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman, who has a contract until the end of the season plus a one-year option, endured an injury-hit campaign last season where he was only able to start 11 Premier League games.

He has slipped behind summer signing Rasmus Højlund in the pecking order this season, scoring one goal in nine appearances, and his situation at Old Trafford is complicated by being one of the club's highest paid players.

A source has told ESPN that United were willing to let Martial leave in the summer but the only realistic offer received came from the Saudi Pro League and the 27-year-old rejected the chance to enter talks over the move.

United are keeping their options open with Martial, with much depending on how he performs between now and the end of the season.

Anthony Martial has dropped down the pecking order in recent weeks at Manchester United. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

United, however, are set to take a different approach with defenders Wan-Bissaka and Lindelöf.

Wan-Bissaka has won back his place in Erik ten Hag's team after a difficult start under the Dutchman. His deal is set to expire at the end of the season but United have the option to extend it for an additional year until 2025.

The club are set to exercise the option before the end of year while also opening talks over a new long-term contract.

United are in the same situation with Lindelöf, who has a contract until the summer plus a one-year option.

The Sweden international has done enough to convince Ten Hag he has a future at Old Trafford and the club are ready to trigger his extension until 2025.

United, meanwhile, are hopeful of having on-loan full-back Sergio Reguilón back for the trip to Sheffield United after the international break.

The Spaniard, who arrived from Tottenham on deadline day, has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem picked up during the 1-0 win over Burnley on Sept. 23 but has resumed full training.

Raphaël Varane will be assessed next week ahead of the game at Bramall Lane after missing the 2-1 win over Brentford because of what the club described as a "minor issue."