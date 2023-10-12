Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Olmo in line for summer transfer to Barca from Leipzig

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo is looking increasingly likely to join Barcelona during the summer transfer window, as has been reported by Sport Bild.

The Bundesliga club saw a number of big-name departures during the summer, including Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City, Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea. That means Die Roten Bullen only need to bring in around €60 million next summer to cover player salaries and club infrastructure.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Analytics predict if Man City's poor start will continue

Olmo's contract at Leipzig, which was signed last spring, includes a clause worth between €60m and €65m depending on the club, which kicks in during the summer. Barcelona is Olmo's dream club and the one that he represented during his youth career, so Leipzig would be willing to accept an offer at the lower end of that sum.

Olmo, his father Miquel and agent Andy Bara have often spoken with Barca about a possible return, and it has even been reported that there was a secret meeting between the two parties in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. The Spain international surprisingly renewed his Lepizig contract after those talks, although the clause was included.

Olmo is currently out injured but has scored five goals and provided an assist in four matches in all competitions this season, including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup.

Dani Olmo looks nearly confirmed to leave RB Leipzig in the summer to join Barcelona. Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, reports Christian Falk, who adds that Liverpool are still watching the 22-year-old. The Frenchman missed the start of the current campaign due to injury but has now started one Bundesliga match and come off the bench in another.

- AC Milan are expected to sign a striker in the summer, regardless of whether Olivier Giroud renews his contract, per Corriere dello Sport. Their priority remains on signing Lille's Jonathan David as the Ligue 1 club is struggling to renew the 23-year-old's contract, which runs until 2025. Lille could let David leave and are asking for €50m. Milan see Porto's Mehdi Taremi and Bologna's Marko Arnautovic (who is currently on loan at Internazionale) as possible alternatives.

- Manchester United are keeping an eye on Loïs Openda's progress at RB Leipzig and could make an attempt to sign the striker during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. Die Roten Bullen won't entertain any January offers having only signed the 23-year-old in the summer and are hoping to build their side around him.

- Jose Mourinho wants to be reunited with Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier at Roma, as reported by Calciomercato. The 29-year-old's current Spurs contract ends in the summer and he has not decided whether to renew and is yet to play a single minute so far this season.

- Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is pushing to bring in Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque in January, reports AS, even though the 18-year-old is currently out injured and won't return to action until the start of 2024. The feeling is that neither Ferran Torres nor Ángel Alarcón are a suitable replacement for the currently injured Robert Lewandowski, so the Blaugrana will do everything they can to bring in the Brazilian without offloading anyone while also adhering to Financial Fair Play regulations.