Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are two-time World Cup champions. Photo by Brad Smith/isiphotos.com/Getty Images

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce this past September from Ali Krieger after nearly four years of marriage, according to public court documents from Seminole County, Fla.

The couple, who joined NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL after being traded from Orlando Pride in 2021, must agree to a parenting plan for their two adopted children, Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 1.

By the terms of Seminole County's co-parenting agreement, the two must agree to terms of child custody and support and non-disparagement and non-harassment terms as well as attend a parenting class for the divorce to proceed.

The 39-year-old Krieger announced earlier this year that she will retire following the 2023 NWSL season, bringing an end to a decorated 17-year professional career.

Harris, 37, retired in November of 2022. Both are two-time World Cup winners.

They met in 2010 and married in December of 2019.