Colorado Rapids have interviewed Arsenal youth team coach and former midfielder, Jack Wilshere, about the MLS club's vacant head coach position, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Rapids are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who also own Arsenal, and it is understood a formal approach was made to the Premier League side for permission to speak with the 31-year-old.

Wilshere only retired from playing last year but has made an impressive start to his coaching career, guiding Arsenal's under-18 side to the FA Youth Cup Final in his first season.

Sources have told ESPN that Wilshere is happy at Arsenal but keen to move into a more senior management role when a suitable opportunity becomes available and he is now waiting to hear whether the MLS club want to take their interest any further.

The Rapids are currently bottom of MLS' Western Conference after dispensing with head coach Robin Fraser in September.

Chris Little, former head coach of Tacoma Defiance of the USL Championship, stepped up from an assistant coach role to become interim boss following Fraser's departure.

Wilshere spent a decade as a player at Arsenal including loan moves to Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth before joining West Ham, Bournemouth for a second spell and Danish side AGF Aarhus.