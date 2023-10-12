Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo were sent back to their clubs from Italy's training camp on Thursday after being notified by police of involvement in a betting investigation.

The move comes a day after Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli acknowledged that he is being investigated by Turin prosecutors in the same case for alleged betting online via unauthorized websites.

After police were seen at the national team's Coverciano training center to question the players, the Italian soccer federation announced that Tonali and Zaniolo had been handed official notifications of their involvement in the Turin inquiry.