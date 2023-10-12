Jarrod Bowen spoke about his place in the England side ahead of their friendly against Australia. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Grealish believes the perfect way to top Manchester City's treble success this season is to win Euro 2024 with England.

The 28-year-old was a key part of Pep Guardiola's side as they became only the second team in English football history to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single campaign.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Grealish was part of the England squad which lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy and the winger is targeting going one better at next summer's finals in Germany.

Speaking ahead of England's friendly against Australia at Wembley, Grealish said: "I don't mean this to sound weird but it is difficult in a way because you have such a high of winning the treble and then you do think 'what would ever top that?'

"Obviously doing something at international level definitely would. But then even at club level you think 'what would top it?' Maybe to win all four including the Carabao Cup but we went out of that last week. You probably think about doing an 'Invincible' season but we got beat.

"To do what we did last year again would be unbelievable and to do something at international level with this group of players would be unbelievable. My mindset going into this week, I was gutted to miss out last month with my injury but I even had a chat with the manager at the start of the week and I still feel like I'm building my fitness a little bit.

"We had the start of the season and then I had the injury for four weeks, lost a bit of fitness and now I just want to get back fit, get back playing with full confidence and play a part in the next two games."

Jack Grealish speaks to the media during an England press conference at Spurs Lodge in London. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Southgate hailed Grealish's improvement since joining City from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021.

"He has grown as a player, has always been a fabulous talent -- and I've always got to be careful not to upset Villa fans -- but I think moving to a club where he had to win every week, pressure on every week and demands of his coach you develop different attributes and become a more-rounded player and those experiences are with him now," said Southgate.

After hosting Australia, England face Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.