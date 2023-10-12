Gab & Juls explain why David de Gea was back in Manchester and discuss what he needs to do to find a new club. (0:57)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus pick 10 players for January transfer list

Juventus are continuing to assess their options ahead of the January transfer window, with Tuttosport offering a list of the 10 players they are monitoring.

I Bianconeri are looking at Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Heorhii Sudakov, who they hope will bring extra imagination in attack.

There is a lot of focus on the midfield with Paul Pogba facing a ban due to doping allegations and Nicolo Fagioli also facing a ban due to suspected gambling. Khephren Thuram of Nice is the most popular option there, although a deal for him could also be the most difficult to complete with Nice wanting €40 million for the 22-year-old.

In the bracket of players who can make an immediate impact but will also develop as they gain more experience, Juventus are also looking at Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, 22, and Udinese attacker Lazar Samardzic, 21.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also under consideration, although he is older than the aforementioned players at 28 but could require a similar amount of funds to sign.

Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren and Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra are being looked at too, but at 18 and 19 years old, respectively, there is an understanding that they could need time to settle.

Olympique Lyonnais' 18-year-old Mahamadou Diawara is the last midfielder on the list, but Juventus are also monitoring his more attacking teammate, 20-year-old Rayan Cherki.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham is one of the players on Juventus' target list for the January transfer window. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are discussing a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January, as reported by Sport Bild, while there is also expected to be competition from Everton and Newcastle United. Phillips was offered the chance to leave the Etihad during the summer in search of more regular game time but declined, although there could be a change of heart in January.

- Bayern Munich have been hoping to sign a goalkeeper who can be their long-term No. 1 and are focusing on Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel, according to Foot Mercato. The Bavarian club is not put off by the likely demands of €70m-€80m from Dortmund and have even established contacts with the 25-year-old's entourage.

- Jadon Sancho doesn't want to permanently leave Manchester United and wants to outlast manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, claims FootballTransfers. Having been exiled by the Dutchman, the 23-year-old feels a winter move could help him get back into Gareth Southgate's thinking ahead of Euro 2024, but he hopes there could be an opportunity to start afresh in Manchester under a new manager next season.

- AC Milan went on a scouting mission during Turkey's 1-0 win against Croatia, reports Calciomercato, with Benfica striker Petar Musa the only Croatian being looked at. They were also watching Galatasaray forward Baris Yilmaz -- who went on to score the game's only goal -- plus Fenerbahce duo Ferdi Kadioglu and Ismail Yüksek.

- Newcastle United are considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe during the January transfer window, according to The Northern Echo. The 23-year-old's only start this term has come in the Carabao Cup, and the Magpies are hoping that his lack of game time could open the door to a transfer.