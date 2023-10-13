Pep Guardiola talks about Kalvin Phillips' decision to stay at Manchester City and how he fits in the team. (0:47)

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is ready to consider his options to leave Manchester City in January, a source has told ESPN.

Phillips decided to stay and fight for his place over the summer, despite struggling to break into Pep Guardiola's team in his first season at the Etihad.

But the 27-year-old is losing faith that he will ever be a regular at City, particularly after being overlooked for Premier League games against Wolves and Arsenal while Rodri was suspended.

Phillips was signed in a £43 million ($52.5m) deal from Leeds United in 2022 to compete for a place with Rodri, but with the Spain international serving a ban for the games at Molineux and the Emirates, Phillips was left on the bench.

He has started just once this season in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and has started just two Premier League games in his City career -- both of which came at the end of last season after Guardiola's team had already been crowned champions.

A source has told ESPN that, with Rodri available again and City out of the Carabao Cup, Phillips fears opportunities will be limited between now and the January transfer window.

He is desperate to keep his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany next summer and although he is been selected for games against Australia and Italy during October's international break, he has been advised by manager Garath Southgate that his situation would be improved by playing regularly.

He has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who missed out on signing Fulham midfielder João Palhinha on deadline day.

Guardiola is unlikely to stand in Phillips' way if he makes it clear he wants to leave in January. A loan move is the most likely outcome ahead of talks over his long-term future next summer.