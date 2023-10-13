Granada up in arms after Sergi Roberto equalizes for Barcelona (1:07)

Barcelona are in talks to play a friendly in the United States in late December potentially against a Liga MX club, sources told ESPN.

The proposal is currently under evaluation by the coaching staff and the projected date is either Dec. 21 or 22, according to sources. The source said no rival or location has yet been set but it is likely to be played somewhere on the East Coast.

Liga MX teams are potential opponents, the sources said. The MLS season ends in early December.

Cadena Ser, which first reported on the project, said the proposal comes from Soccer Media Solutions SA, the firm that brokered friendlies this past summer in Mexico for the Barcelona women's team against Mexican league teams Club América and Tigres.

Sources told ESPN that head coach Xavi is amenable to the date as he is conscious of the club's need to bring in revenue.

Barcelona's final LaLiga match in 2023 is against Almería at Montjuïc, tentatively slated for Dec. 19 or 20.

This would be only the second time that Barcelona have played a friendly during the December window. On Dec. 14, 2021, the club traveled to Saudi Arabia to play Boca Juniors as a posthumous tribute to Diego Maradona.