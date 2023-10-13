Steve Nicol reacts to Neymar's performance for Brazil vs. Venezuela after a fan threw popcorn at him postgame. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United's Sancho wants to return to Dortmund

Jadon Sancho's preferred option when he leaves Manchester United is a return to Borussia Dortmund, but he will consider alternatives, especially with Juventus showing interest in the winger, according to a report by Calciomercato.

This comes after sources told ESPN that the 23-year-old is running out of time to apologise to Man United manager Erik ten Hag and could exit Old Trafford imminently.

Sancho's entourage is reportedly partaking in discussions around Europe currently with many other clubs aside from Dortmund and Juventus are among those looking to bring him in. For Juventus, the cost of a deal for the winger could prove a problem, although they will hope that those can be overcome in negotiations.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Ranking the top 15 Premier League MVP candidates

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie's versatility at Juventus is helping to facilitate the potential move Sancho, but the Serie A giants are looking at various options beyond Sancho.

Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi remains a priority transfer target for Juventus. He led Serie A in assists in 2014-15 and 2021-22.

Former Bianconeri player and current Toronto FC winger Federico Bernardeschi is another player being considered by the club. The 29-year-old only left Juventus in the summer of 2022 but wants to re-join the club on a six-month loan in January -- especially as that could help his national team aspirations ahead of the 2024 European Championship. Juventus are currently weighing up the pros and cons of the potential loan.

Jadon Sancho's troubles at Manchester United could result in him returning to his former club in Germany, Borussia Dortmund. Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are bracing themselves for competition from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea as they look to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Heorhii Sudakov, reports TEAMtalk. The Serie A club has already made contact over potentially signing the 21-year-old in the new year, while Arsenal have had him on their radar for some time.

- In more Juventus news, Tuttosport report that I Bianconeri could offer Nice to move on forward Samuel Iling-Junior as part of the deal to bring in midfielder Khephren Thuram. The Ligue 1 club is asking for €40m for the 22-year-old midfielder, while Juventus feel that Iling-Junior is worth €20m. The Serie A side is also looking at several players, including: Strasbourg's Habib Diarra, Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Olympique Lyonnais' Mahamadou Diawara and Udinese's Lazar Samardzic for that position.

- Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation of Athletic Bilbao centre-back Dani Vivian, according to Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old has started every La Liga game this season, helping his side to five clean sheets in nine matches.

- Sassuolo have made a concrete proposal to sign Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson, as reported by Calciomercato, who add that Napoli have also shown an interest in the 26-year-old. Gudmundsson has impressed this term, scoring four goals and providing an assist in nine appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

- Lazio are concerned about 28-year-old winger Mattia Zaccagni's contract situation -- with his current deal running out in 2025 -- after being forced to let Sergej Milinkovic-Savic join Al Hilal to avoid losing him as a free agent in a similar scenario, reports Tuttosport. There is more hope for the renewals of Felipe Anderson and Pedro.