Open Extended Reactions

Poland invited some of their fans who had made the trip for the team's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier victory over Faroe Islands to fly home with the team after bad weather delayed flights out of the country.

Among the supporters was Andrzej Bobowski, known as "the king of Polish fans," who has attended the last 12 World Cup tournaments but could easily have been stranded and missed Poland's game with Moldova on Sunday without the intervention of the Polish Football Federation (PZPN).

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

After Poland beat the Faroe Islands they were due to fly back on Friday, but poor weather put paid to their plans.

Their charter flight eventually departed on Saturday, and with a group of supporters facing further delays and cancellations, the PZPN invited them to join the team on the flight back to Warsaw.

Poland fan Andrzej Bobowski has attended the last 12 World Cup tournaments. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bobowski is usually easy to spot at Poland's games, wearing his king costume complete with crown, but he dressed in everyday clothes for the trip home.

With no direct flights from the Faroe Islands to Poland an already difficult journey for the fans could have turned into a nightmare if not for the PZPN charter flight.

"As always, PZPN book a private charter flight for the team for travel to away matches," the PZPN press office told Reuters.

"We departed from Faroe Islands at 10:30 local time and we invited around 10 fans to join us on the flight."

Poland will train at a later time on Saturday and Moldova agreed to change their own scheduled session, after the Polish team's flight landed in Warsaw after 2pm local time.