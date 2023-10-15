Open Extended Reactions

Alexia Putellas overtook Jenni Hermoso to become Barcelona Femení's all-time top scorer, netting the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 Liga F win against Atlético Madrid.

Putellas, 29, converted a Patri Guijarro cross in the 51st minute to take her total for the club to 182 in 404 appearances.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I've just been told I have broken it -- I was not even thinking about it," Putellas told DAZN after the game.

"It is a privilege and an honour to move past my [Spain] teammate Jenni. It was a pleasure to play with her at this club."

Hermoso, who now plays her club football in Mexico with Pachuca, had previously held the record with 181 goals over two spells with Barça, between 2013 and 2017 and 2019 and 2022.

Barça dominated the first half in Madrid, but failed to force home goalkeeper Lola Gallardo into a notable save.

Guijarro came close at the start of the second period when Gallardo tipped her effort around the post just minutes before she set up Putellas to open the scoring.

Alexia Putellas became Barca's all-time leading women's scorer in a game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Getty Images

Substitutes Salma Paralluelo and Asisat Oshoala had chances to add a second, while goalkeeper Cata Coll produced late stops from Sheila García and Leicy Santos as Barça held on to make it five victories from five in Liga F this season.

They top the table along with Real Madrid, who also have a maximum 15 points, while Atletico slip five points behind the leaders after suffering their first defeat of the campaign.

Putellas' winning goal was her third in as many games as she continues her recovery from an ACL injury.

After missing almost the entirety of last season, she went to the World Cup with Spain, although she was lacking match fitness as her nation won the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Back at Barça, coach Jonatan Giráldez has used Putellas as a false nine this season and the back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is showing signs of returning to her best form.

Putellas re-joined Barça in 2012 after spending a year at the Catalan club as a youngster previously.

She has gone on to amass over 400 appearances for the club, winning seven league titles and two Champions Leagues among various other team and individual trophies.