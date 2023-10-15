Transfer Talk: Barca make contact with Nico Williams' reps

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are keen on signing Nico Williams on a free transfer next summer. Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona contact Athletic for Nico Williams

Barcelona have contacted the representatives of Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, according to Sport.

The 21-year-old Spain international has been a key player for the LaLiga side this season, and with his contract set to expire next summer, the Blaugrana are keen to make an attempt to sign him on a free transfer.

Athletic remain intent on signing him to a new contract amid plans to hand him a significant salary increase, but the latest indicates that Barca are now circling for his signature, while Real Madrid have also previously been credited with interest.

Less than two months remain before clubs outside of Spain's top flight will be able to propose a pre-contract agreement to sign Williams as a free agent in the summer, but it is expected that he will provide his final decision in the coming weeks over whether he plans to commit his future to the side for which he made his LaLiga debut.

It is said that manager Ernesto Valverde's side won't look to move Williams on in January if a resolution has still not been found, although the club could consider offering him a deal that would include a release clause that would allow him to move on in the future.

Paper gossip

- Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are interested in AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are said to be keen to tie the 26-year-old France international to a long-term deal at the San Siro, with the Serie A club said to consider him as a key part of their future project.

- Barcelona are set to explore options to sign on-loan forward João Félix on a permanent basis, writes Sport. Atletico Madrid are reported to be looking for an €80 million transfer fee to allow the 23-year-old to leave on a permanent basis, but the Blaugrana are considering a player-exchange deal that could include Clément Lenglet or Ansu Fati. Manager Diego Simeone's side are said to have previously been interested in Ferran Torres.

- There is an expectation that Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah will leave Stamford Bridge in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues were previously looking to offload the 24-year-old in the summer, with no sign of manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to include him in his first-team plans. Chalobah is said to be keen to find a team where he can play regularly, and Bayern Munich remain one of the sides interested in him.

- VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is on the radar of Brentford as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, writes Football Insider. The Bees are unsure whether Toney will seek to leave the club in January amid links to multiple sides in the Premier League, and it looks as though they are already exploring potential successors. Guirassy, 27, has been one of the standout strikers in Europe this season, having scored 13 goals in seven Bundesliga matches.

- AC Milan is preparing a written offer for Real Betis wing-back Juan Miranda, reports Relevo's Matteo Moretto. The Serie A side are keen to sign the 23-year-old next summer, and it is reported that they could potentially face competition from Barcelona, who have also been monitoring the once-capped Spain international.