South Africa legend Janine van Wyk has announced her retirement. BackpagePix

South Africa legend Janine van Wyk, 36, has announced she will retire after playing in the 2024 CAF Women's Olympic qualifiers this month against DR Congo as send-off matches to cap her historic playing career.

Coach Desiree Ellis' squad for the qualifiers will be named in the coming days and the two matches will be used as a farewell tribute to Van Wyk, who has earned 183 international caps during a gloried career.

Should Ellis play her in the two matches, she will become the most capped player, male or female, on the continent.

Banyana Banyana will face the DR Congo in the first leg away from home on Oct. 25 and then host the Congolese in South Africa a few days later.

Van Wyk said she struggled with the announcement.

"This has been by far one of the hardest decisions of my life. This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on MY terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football as a player while I watch the next generation shine," she told Safa.net.

"It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this beautiful game, in particular playing for my Country, which has and always will be the greatest gift football has ever offered me."

Coach Ellis called Van Wyk an icon, an inspiration and a massive ambassador for South African football in general.

"There are so many superlatives that I can use to describe Janine. I think she's an absolute legend of the game, not just in South Africa, but also on the African continent as well as globally," she said.

"She has led the team at Olympic Games and the World Cup. She has given her all every time she has stepped onto the field. She loved representing this national team and has always played with her heart on her sleeve. She's an absolute role model to all the kids out there. And I wish her everything of the best in her new adventure.

"I pray that she's just as successful as her career was. Many blessings to her. I think the legacy she's left behind has been the hard work she's put in, always making sure that she's in absolute good shape to come and represent the national team, and always giving her best.

"She has also created opportunities for others with the club JVW. I'm wishing her once again all the best and blessings in her new adventure."

Van Wyk made her national team debut in 2005 against Nigeria in the African Women's Championship and led South Africa to their first Women's World Cup participation in 2019.

She captained the Banyana Banyana to their first WAFCON victory in 2022, where they defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.