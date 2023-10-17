Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rodrygo faces uncertain future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is at risk of being offloaded by the Spanish club, as Los Blancos eye further attacking reinforcements, reports Sport.

The Brazil international has managed just one goal and one assist in 11 games this season, representing a disappointing return, which sees him face an uncertain future at Real Madrid. While it is reported that there are no doubts regarding the 22-year-old's ability, the LaLiga club are keen to further strengthen their forward options, which could leave Rodrygo's place at the Santiago Bernabéu in jeopardy.

Real Madrid reportedly have also not taken well to Rodrygo's recent comments regarding his dissatisfaction at being utilised as a striker. He reportedly said from national team camp this week: "I've always made it clear that I have a knack for playing on the wings -- I simply don't like playing as a No. 9, although at my club I have to do it. Here in the national team, I have freedom move all over the field, which has helped my game."

Brazilian youngster Endrick is set to join Real Madrid in July 2024, which will add to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's attacking options, and the club still remain interested in finalising a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, who sees his contract with the French champions expire at the end of the season. While it is reported that PSG are keen to agree upon a new deal with the 24-year-old, little progress has been made.

On top of this, the report suggests that striker Erling Haaland is still on Los Blancos' radar, even as Manchester City reportedly work to sign him to a new, longer deal.

If Real Madrid were to part ways with Rodrygo, they would likely be able to demand a hefty fee for his services, representing an attractive prospect to the club, who could be in a position to offload the winger in the near future.

Rodrygo hasn't been Real Madrid's first choice in his preferred wing position, and now his future at the LaLiga club is looking uncertain. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are confident they will secure a new contract for defender Ben White, reports Fabrizio Romano. White is reportedly happy at Arsenal, with negotiations over a new contract ongoing. The 26-year-old is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2026; however, after proving himself adept at both centre-back and right-back, the England international has emerged as a key player for manager Mikel Arteta, making the Gunners eager to extend his stay in North London.

- Manchester United have earmarked Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as an option for January, report Football Insider. The Red Devils are keen to bolster their defensive options, following injuries to Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez so far this campaign. However, the Premier League giants would face stiff competition for the 23-year-old, with Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and Arsenal all reported to hold an interest in the England international.

- Free agent Sokratis has rejected an offer from Real Betis, as the defender holds out for an approach from Bayern Munich, per Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 35-year-old has been without a club since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season after leaving Olympiacos. There has reportedly not yet been contact between the Bavarian outfit and the player, but Bayern only have one fit centre-back in Kim Min-Jae, leaving the door open for a potential swoop for Sokratis as cover.

- Juventus are keen to strike a deal for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in January, however, the Turin club are aware it will be difficult to land the midfielder, reveal Tuttosport. The prominent issues for Juventus are the stiff competition they will face for the 22-year-old, alongside the price tag that Nice have set for the playmaker. The report reveals that a swap deal could be proposed, with Nice open to a deal that would involve winger Samuel Iling-Junior joining the Ligue 1 outfit.

- Liverpool, Everton and Brighton are amongst the Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that the 17-year-old has a release clause in 2024 that would see him depart for €20m if a club from abroad made an approach. The talented midfielder has notched one goal in nine appearances for Schalke this season.