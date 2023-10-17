Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby returns to the England squad for the first time in nine months for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, following her recovery from a knee injury.

The 26 year-old, whose last appearance for England came in October 2022 , missed this summer's World Cup in Australia after having to receive surgery for an injury she picked up in Chelsea's Continental Cup clash against West Ham in February.

Incidentally, it was also West Ham that provided the opposition for her return from injury on Saturday. It was her first start for Chelsea in eight months and she impressed in her side's 2-0 win at Kingsmeadow.

Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh too returns to the England squad after missing last month's wins over Scotland and Netherlands through a calf injury she picked up at the World Cup.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead, who returned to competitive action this weekend after a long injury layoff, has not been included in the England squad.

England play Belgium at Leicester City's Kingpower Stadium on Oct. 27 before travelling to Leuven for the return fixture on Oct. 31.

"It's good for us to be back together," said coach Sarina Wiegman. "Obviously we had a good start with the win against Scotland, however the outcome of our last fixture against the Netherlands was disappointing.

"We will be fully focused to perform well twice against tough opposition. Belgium's results in the Nations League show they are a talented side who can cause teams problems, so we'll need to be at our best to get the results we're looking for."

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck, Khiara Keating

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze. Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan,Lucy Parker, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Grace Clinton Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Jess Park