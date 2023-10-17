Open Extended Reactions

Former United States men's national team captain Michael Bradley announced Tuesday he will retire from professional soccer following Toronto FC's final game of the MLS regular season Saturday.

Bradley, 36, has spent the past 10 seasons with Toronto after signing from Roma in Italy's Serie A. Toronto has already been eliminated from playoff contention and sits bottom of the MLS standings ahead of its final game at home to Orlando City.

"On January 13, 2014, I sat at a press conference and said that I had never been 'more excited, more determined, and more motivated for any challenge in my entire career.' I meant every single word," Bradley said in a Toronto FC news release.

"For the last 10 years I have spilled my blood, sweat and tears trying to help this club be the best it could be. There were some incredible days -- moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life -- and some bad ones too. But I never stopped giving everything I had.

"Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and everyone inside the club. Thank you to the fans for the unforgettable nights at BMO Field. This city and this club will always be home."

Michael Bradley will retire after spending the last 10 seasons with Toronto FC. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

The son of former U.S. and Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley, the midfielder will retire as one of the most decorated players in USMNT history.

After making his debut in 2006, he won 151 caps, putting him third all-time among U.S. men. He also captained the side on several occasions and was a part of USMNT rosters at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as winning two Concacaf Gold Cups in 2007 and 2017.

His last appearance for the U.S. came in 2019, after a scoring 17 goals and contributing 23 assists.

Bradley's playing career began at the age of 16 with the then-New York/New Jersey Metrostars (now New York Red Bulls) before heading to Europe with Dutch side Heerenveen in 2006. His star continued to rise, with moves to Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga and a short loan move to Premier League side Aston Villa before arriving in Italy, first with Chievo and then Roma.

His highlight with Toronto FC came in 2017, when he led the club to a historic treble of the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship.

"Over the past decade with Toronto FC, Michael Bradley has become a club legend," said Toronto FC president Bill Manning. "As Captain in over 300 games, Michael has raised many trophies along the way and has represented this club in the best possible way.

"His accomplishments with TFC will live on forever and all of us at the club thank him for the memories."