The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca see Alvarez as Lewandowski replacement

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez, according to Sport.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly views Alvarez as an attractive prospect. The 23-year-old has played a more prominent role for Man City this season, netting six goals, alongside five assists, and he's proven himself to be adept as a creative midfielder too in the place of the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

The forward may have a potential release clause of €50 million, per the report, which could tempt Barcelona into an approach. The cash-strapped Spanish club have been priced out of moves for many of the top forwards in Europe due to the club needing to slash their transfer spending to comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules.

The report states that Barcelona are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is 35 and has failed to reach the heights in Spain that he achieved in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has netted six goals and four assists across all competitions so far this season, and he's currently injured and struggling to lead the line as desired. As such, there remains scepticism within the club whether it is worthwhile to extend his contract.

Whilst 18-year-old forward Vitor Roque will join Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in July 2024, it is understood that the Spanish club are eyeing up a forward who is ready to hit the ground running.

Barcelona think Manchester City's Julian Alvarez could be the replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who hasn't lived up to expectations after his move from Bayern Munich. Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham will lead the race for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire if he leaves Old Trafford in January, per Football Insider. However, the report suggests that Maguire is content to stay with the Premier League giants, despite not appearing to be in manager Erik ten Hag's plans, meaning that a deal could be difficult for the Irons to complete in January. West Ham manager David Moyes is reported to be keen to add to his defensive options this winter.

- AC Milan are keen to secure a deal for Lille forward Jonathan David this January, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Milan have been long-admirers of the 23-year-old Canadian, and view him as a long-term option for the club. Whilst the Italian outfit are happy with Olivier Giroud, at 37 years old there is a desire to find his replacement sooner rather than later. The report reveals that whilst Milan made attempts to bring David to the San Siro in the summer, Lille have dropped their asking price to €40m, which could tempt Milan into an approach.

- Liverpool, alongside other Premier League clubs, hold an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, report BILD. It is revealed that the 20-year-old is growing disgruntled at being named as a substitute following good performances, which could open the door to an exit from the Bavarian outfit. If Musiala does seek a move, Liverpool are reported to be waiting in the wings, whilst other English top-flight clubs are also on alert.

- Benfica midfielder João Neves has been earmarked by Manchester United as a potential transfer target for the summer, suggests Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. United have long-admired the 19-year-old, who is also on the shortlist of many top clubs in Europe. Man United manager Erik ten Hag was in the market for midfield reinforcements last summer, and with Casemiro turning 32 in February, Neves would represent a possible long-term replacement.

- Fulham midfielder João Palhinha remains keen on a switch to Bayern Munich, after a proposed move in the summer collapsed, reveals Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. It is unlikely that the Germán champions will be prepared to commit to the €60-65m price tag that will likely be required for the Cottagers to part ways with the 28-year-old, however, Bayern have not made any final decision on whether they will make an approach for the midfielder.