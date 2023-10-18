Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi has quashed speculation that he will leave Inter Miami on loan to play for another club once the MLS season ends.

Inter Miami, who did not reach the MLS playoffs, take on Charlotte FC in their last game on Saturday.

With Messi expected to play for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers in November, there were rumours that the former Barcelona star could return to Europe on loan during the MLS postseason break to keep up his match fitness.

However, when asked whether he was considering playing for another club during December [between the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons] after Inter Miami failed to qualify for the play offs, Messi said: "No.

"It's a shame [we didn't qualify]. We came very close. I missed the last few games, we had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we travelled. But we won a tournament which is important for the club and for what is coming next year," he said after Argentina's 2-0 win at Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

"I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November. After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It's the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always."

Lionel Messi scored both goals in Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru in South American World Cup qualifying Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Despite missing the playoffs with Inter Miami, Messi, who has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances, did help his club win the Leagues Cup in August.

"We won a tournament which is important for the club and for what is coming next year," he said.

Messi scored twice in Tuesday's win at Peru an in doing so, he became CONMEBOL's leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers with 31 goals.

Argentina have won all four of their qualifying games and have yet to concede a goal.

Messi said he believes this Argentina team is "very close" to the level of the Pep Guardiola-coached Barcelona side that he played for. That Barcelona team, that won 14 trophies, including two Champions League, between 2008 and 2012, is considered by many as the greatest team ever.

Asked how he rated his current Argentina team, Messi said: "I asked myself just that the other day, this team is impressive. it continues to grow game after game. Each time the team plays better. To compare it to that Barcelona, the best team in the world, is too much. But I think this team is very close to it because of what it has shown, for being [2021] Copa America winners, [2022] World Cup winners.

"That has a lot of merit. We have great players regardless of who plays. We have a style of play that is very defined, that identifies us and that we like to play. I hope we can continue on this path."