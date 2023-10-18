Gab Marcotti explains the maximum possible punishments for Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo with the pair involved in a betting investigation. (2:03)

Sandro Tonali is available for Newcastle United's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be considered for selection by manager Eddie Howe, sources have told ESPN, despite being investigated in Italy for illegal betting.

The 23-year-old midfielder, a £55 million ($66.8m) summer signing from AC Milan, was withdrawn last Thursday from Italy's squad for Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures against Malta and England after the Italian Football Federation was notified by police of his involvement in a betting investigation. Aston Villa midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, on loan this season at Galatasaray, was also removed from the squad.

Unconfirmed reports in Italy have said that Tonali is facing a lengthy suspension from football after admitting to betting on AC Milan games during his time as a player at the club.

Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso said on Tuesday that the player is "fighting against a gambling addiction" and that he is "shocked, shaken and sad" as a consequence of his situation.

Sandro Tonali was training with Italy in Florence on Thursday before leaving the squad, along with Nicolo Zaniolo. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

But with Newcastle still waiting to receive full details of the investigation into Tonali, the club issued a statement on Wednesday to address the speculation surrounding the player.

The statement said: "Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

"Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities. He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

"Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time."

Sources have told ESPN that while the investigation remains ongoing without Tonali being sanctioned, he remains available for selection and that his involvement in forthcoming games will decided by manager Howe.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was this week given a 12-month ban, with five months suspended, and a £10,850 fine for breaching betting rules. Fagiolo, 22, will also undergo therapy for his gambling problem.