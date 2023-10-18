Transfer Talk: Liverpool join Chelsea, Arsenal in Osimhen race

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool join race for Osimhen

Liverpool have sent scouts to keep tabs on Victor Osimhen, with the Premier League outfit joining rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign the Napoli star, reports the Sun.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old on international duty for Nigeria as they faced Saudi Arabia and Mozambique, with the Liverpool manager eager to have attacking targets ready for January amid uncertainty regarding Mohamed Salah's future.

It is reported that Liverpool are braced for further approaches from Saudi Arabia, who tested Liverpool's resolve in the summer to keep the Egypt international. Salah has netted six goals and four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, highlighting his importance in Merseyside, meaning that Liverpool will need to be prepared to bring a well-established forward to Anfield should Salah depart in January.

However, Liverpool will not find it an easy task to bring Osimhen to the club. While the striker looks set to depart Napoli following a falling-out with manager Rudi Garcia, alongside being mocked by the club's social media channels, Arsenal and Chelsea also hold an interest in the forward.

The report suggests that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring a proven No. 9 to the Emirates as the Gunners look to mount another Premier League title challenge, whilst Chelsea have struggled for goals this season, highlighting their lack of potency going forward.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been on international duty with Nigeria this week. MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United are considering a January swoop for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, reports the Sun. The 22-year-old Nigeria international has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, netting nine goals and three assists in all competitions, which could tempt Newcastle into an approach. The report reveals that Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his attacking options with physicality, which has seen Boniface emerge as an option for the Magpies. Scouts from the Premier League side were present to watch the forward on international duty for Nigeria in their clash against Saudi Arabia.

- Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic is being monitored by Juventus, who are keen on a January approach, according to Calciomercato. With Juventus seeing both Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba facing considerable bans, for illegal betting and doping respectively, the Turin outfit are keen to add to their midfield options. Samardzic, 21, was heavily linked with a move to Internazionale in the summer, though a move never materialized, which could leave the door open for Juventus to strike in January.

- Newcastle have identified Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Chelsea's Andrey Santos as potential midfield options for January, alongside Kalvin Phillips, according to TeamTalk. Whilst the mostly unused Manchester City sub Phillips is viewed as the primary target for the Magpies, McTominay and Santos are also seen as viable options, despite the latter struggling for minutes on loan at Nottingham Forest. Newcastle are scrambling for possible midfield targets in January, with Sandro Tonali also set for a lengthy ban for his role in the aforementioned betting saga.

- VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich rejected an approach from the Premier League last transfer window, though the 25-year-old could be subject to further interest next summer, suggests Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The tweet indicates that the German is content at Stuttgart, and is under contract until the summer of 2025, however, a departure in the summer is not being dismissed. It is reported that he is currently valued between €15-18 million, which could tempt clubs in Europe to make an offer.

- Barcelona could lose their chance to secure a deal for Nico Williams with the winger closing in on a contract extension with Athletic Club, according to Sport. The 21-year-old sees his current deal expire in the summer, which would see him free to speak to clubs in January, however Athletic are keen to extend his deal to ensure they do not lose Williams on a free transfer. The report reveals that a new deal will likely see a release clause of €50m, which would price-out Barcelona from making an approach, with the Catalan club enduring financial struggles as they look to ensure they comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules.