Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said he is "suffering and hurting" after losing his place in Arsenal's starting line-up to David Raya, but insisted that he and his teammate are on good terms.

Ramsdale had been Arsenal's first choice in goal since joining the team in 2021 and played all 38 Premier League games last season, but he was benched for the north London club's last four league games in favour of Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford in August.

"I think because it's one of the first times it's happened with the situation it has been difficult," Ramsdale told reporters.

"Whether it is me or David who plays we need to be able to just focus and play but at the same time, it's a strange, big headline. We have to deal with it and that is what we are doing. If we didn't get on it wouldn't work. We work professionally really well together.

"There's days where I come in and I'm down because of the situation and he picks me up and for whatever reason there might be a day where he's down and even though I'm suffering and hurting for not playing I have to stand up and be able to push him."

Ramsdale was called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for this month's friendly against Australia and Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, but the 25-year-old did not feature in either game.

"For me I need to get back into my club team to keep getting picked [for England] and keep giving the manager a headache because if I'm not, then that's an easier decision for him," Ramsdale added.

"It is [a worry], it is the first time I have found myself in this situation."

Arsenal, who are second in the Premier League, travel to face Chelsea on Saturday.